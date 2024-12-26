Sonu Sood shared that the Chief Minister's position was offered by some ‘powerful people’ who also tried to convince him for Deputy Chief Minister and a seat in the Rajya Sabha, all of which he rejected

Sonu Sood Pic/Instagram

Sonu Sood claims being offered the position of Chief Minister; here's why he rejected it

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Fateh claimed that his acts of kindness once got him an offer to become a Chief Minister. Sonu shared that the position was offered by some ‘powerful people’ who also tried to convince him for Deputy Chief Minister and a seat in the Rajya Sabha, all of which he rejected.

Why Sonu Sood rejected the Chief Minister’s position

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Sonu Sood was asked about joining politics, to which he said, “I was offered the position of Chief Minister. When I refused, they told me to become deputy chief minister. These were very big people in the country who also offered me a seat in the Rajya Sabha. They told me to take it and that there was no need to fight for anything in politics. It's an exciting phase when such powerful people want to meet you and encourage you to make a difference in the world.”

Sonu further added that he doesn’t want to ‘lose his freedom’ by joining politics. He said, "People join politics for two reasons: to earn money or to gain power. I'm not interested in either of them. If it's about helping people, I'm already doing that. I don't need to ask anyone for that right now. If I want to help someone, I do it on my own. I might become accountable to someone else, and that scares me. I fear losing my freedom.”

About Sonu Sood’s directorial debut with Fateh

Talking about Fateh, the film is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime. It is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an earlier statement, Sonu Sood shared, "Stepping into the director's chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls to attention the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world."

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh will see Sonu Sood share the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film. Fateh is slated to release on January 10, 2025.