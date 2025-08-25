Vivek Agnihotri strongly reacted to John Abraham’s comment on The Kashmir Files, calling it as the right wing’s ideological movies. He mocked John for being known only for bikes, bodybuilding, and protein, suggesting he avoid talking about films

Vivek Agnihotri, who is actively promoting his upcoming film The Bengal Files , slammed John Abraham. In a recent interview, the actor commented on The Kashmir Files swaying people politically, and his comment did not go down well with the filmmaker. He has now hit back at John asking him to focus on protein, body and bikes instead of films.

Vivek Agnihotri slams John Abraham

In an interview with NDTV, he said, “John is not a historian, an intellectual, a thinker, or a writer. He has been making very, very jingoistic films like Satyameva Jayate too. He made Diplomat and all those kinds of films. He must have said (that) for a variety of reasons. If you had told me some great historian had said this I would have understood it. I don’t care about what he’s saying. When was India’s atmosphere not hyper political? When was it that Hindu-Muslim and caste issues never existed in India?"

“He is known for driving motorbikes and showing his body and eating protein, he should focus on those things, film-on mein naa hi ghuse toh behtar hai (better if he doesn’t get into talking about films)," the filmmaker added.

Vivek Agnihotri questioned those slamming his movie and asked why filmmakers should treat topics like Hindu-Muslim riots or caste divide as taboo subjects. “I am not saying that Hindus should not like Muslims… My film is the voice of We, the people, of Bharat. It is showing how a common man suffers when the political powers use communal politics and communal violence.”

John Abraham’s statement on The Kashmir Files

In an interview with India Today, John revealed that he would never make films that politically sway audiences. He said, "I haven’t seen Chhaava, but I know that people have loved it—and also The Kashmir Files. But when films are made with the intent to sway people in a hyper-political environment and such films find an audience, that is scary for me. To answer your question, no, I have never been tempted, and I will never make those kinds of films.”

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the film released in 2020 and centred around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. It sparked outrage as the portrayal of accurate.