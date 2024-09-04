In response to the wrong reports circulating about her break up with Shivashish Mishra, Zareen Khan’s team has put out an official statement to clear things up

Shivashish Mishra, Zareen Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article This is NOT why Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra broke up: Actress’s team reacts x 00:00

It was just yesterday when the report of Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra's breakup came out. The reports suggested that the two broke up due to conflicts of thought, but now Zareen's team has responded to these claims, stating that the breakup was mutual. The couple, who started dating in 2021, ended their relationship on mutual terms. Interestingly, they’ve also unfollowed each other on Instagram, although Shivashish has still not deleted their pictures together from the photo-sharing platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the wrong reports circulating, Zareen’s team has put out an official statement to clear things up. Reacting to the news of their split due to ideological differences, Zareen’s representative said, “The report is entirely inaccurate and misleading. Zareen and Shivashish broke up in March this year. Both of them haven't revealed the reason behind why they decided to part ways, but it is said to be a mutual and amicable decision.”

The team emphasized that the details being reported do not reflect the reality of the situation. They mentioned that Zareen has requested the media to respect her privacy and refrain from spreading false narratives.

Who is Shivashish Mishra?

Shivashish Mishra is a businessman who entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 as a commoner but was later eliminated. Television actress Dipika Kakar won that season.

Zareen Khan’s Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

Zareen Khan, who has worked in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, and Tamil films, made her Bollywood debut in 2010 in the epic film Veer alongside Salman Khan, portraying the role of a princess. The film failed to ignite the screens despite the presence of Khan, but it opened a few doors for the young actress. She happily gives all credit to Salman, as it was he who launched her into the film industry. Following 'Veer', Zareen gained attention for her appearance in the popular track 'Character Dheela' from the Salman Khan-starrer 'Ready' in 2011.

Zareen was last seen on screen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, directed by Harish Vyas. The film, also featuring Anshuman Jha, Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Nitin Sharma, explores the friendship between Veer Pratap Randhawa, a gay man, and Mansi Dubey, a lesbian woman, during a road trip.