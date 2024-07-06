Gearing up for Wild Wild Punjab next, Varun Sharma discusses his journey to becoming a household name

His story is one that inspires generations. Being a rank outsider, Varun Sharma has managed to become a household name with his unbridled comedy. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his film, Wild Wild Punjab, scheduled to drop on Netflix in July. “It is the first drunken comedy film we have in the country. The script was fantastic,” he says.

Explaining the premise of the film, Sharma, who plays a drunk man in it, said that Wild Wild Punjab is in reference to people moving on after a breakup. “There is a thin line between going overboard and doing it right when playing a drunk man. It can easily become caricaturish. Everyone on set was mostly Punjabi, so this is the sort of comedy that worked with us. It is the product of a few friends coming together and making a wild film. In real life, most of us don’t get the chance to say, ‘I am over you’. So here’s a film that has that sentiment,” explained Sharma, who came into the spotlight with his character Choocha in the hit Fukrey franchise.

With the success of Fukrey 3 (2023), Sharma has established himself as a bankable star in the industry. The actor wears the idea of having made it lightly. “Being an outsider in this industry is like climbing a mountain without a map. But with every step, you find your path. I am grateful to have met some of the most wonderful filmmakers and collaborators. Making people laugh is my passion. My journey has been about believing in my dreams, working tirelessly, and turning every ‘no’ into a stepping stone,” said the actor.