Wild Wild Punjab trailer: The film is a story of four best friends on a road trip, navigating the woes of heartbreak

Varun Sharma in a still from Wild Wild Punjab

Listen to this article Wild Wild Punjab trailer: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh film takes audiences on the wackiest road trip ever x 00:00

If you’ve ever been heartbroken, it's time to say "I am over you" to your ex and Wild Wild Punjab will show you how! The trailer of this eagerly awaited ‘break-up film’ takes audiences on the whackiest road trip ever. All you need are your jigri yaar (best friends), a car called Paro and a destination for closure. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Wild Wild Punjab is a Luv Films Production, directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is all set to premiere on July 10, only on Netflix.

A heartbroken Rajesh Khanna, a.k.a. Khanne (Varun Sharma), is determined to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, notwithstanding the groom or the baraatis (wedding procession), to say four magical words: “I am over you!” Egging him on and up for some fun, his motley crew of friends — Maan Arora a.k.a Arore (Sunny Singh), Gaurav Jain a.k.a Jainu (Jassie Gill), and Mr. Honey Singh a.k.a Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh) — come up with a plan. They embark on the ultimate break-up road trip where more things go wild than right. Radha (Patralekhaa) and Meera (Ishita Raj) join them on this adventure across the vibrant yet chaotic world of Punjab to help Khanne find closure. This wild wild journey turns out to be anything but ordinary. But the question is, will they succeed?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India adds, “Wild Wild Punjab is a hilarious ride filled with unexpected twists and turns. It’s a story of four best friends on a road trip, navigating the woes of heartbreak through an adventure brimming with laughter and chaos. It’s been a wonderful ride collaborating with Luv Ranjan, whose grip on the buddy comedy genre is unparalleled. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, we are excited to present this desi -comedy to our audiences across India & the globe.”

Ankur Garg, Producer Luv Films, says, "The journey of producing ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ has been an exhilarating ride, brimming with fun and twists, mirroring the essence of the film itself. We are thrilled to share this delightful adventure with Netflix’s global audience, hoping it sparks the same joy and excitement in viewers as it did for us during its creation.”

Director Simarpreet Singh says, “At some point in our lives, each of us has either been a Khanne or consoled a Khanne, standing by friends through thick and thin regardless of the circumstances. This film talks about some bizarre, shared experiences and crazy memories that fortify friendships. The entire cast aptly brings these moments to life and shooting this film has been an experience of a lifetime. I can't wait for the audience across the world to watch this crazy break-up trip called Wild Wild Punjab on Netflix!"

“Playing Khanne was a delightful challenge. His journey from heartbreak to self-discovery is both hilarious and heartwarming. Working with friends made it even more special and fun! I can’t wait for everyone to see the madness unfold on Netflix,” says Varun Sharma.

Speaking about his character, Sunny Singh says, _“Transforming into Maan Arora was an exciting process. It’s a role I’ve never done before and a character that will stay with me forever. I can’t wait for the audiences to watch me play this character, and I hope they love this film as much as I do.” _

Talking about his experience, Manjot shares, “Honey Paaji is the friend everyone wishes they had, so I always felt very special on the sets as well! Driving Paro across Punjab was an experience like no other, and I think the audience will feel that same thrill when they watch the film.”

"Jainu is exceptionally cautious and well-behaved. He’s the calm to everyone else's storm. In short, he is more of a party pooper, most times. I am so glad that audiences across the world will be enjoying the madness we are bringing their way with ‘Wild Wild Punjab’" says Jassie Gill.

Patralekhaa adds her thoughts about her character, saying, “Radha is a character with layers — quiet on the surface but adventurous at heart. The film beautifully captures the essence of friendship and adventure. It was an absolute joy to be part of such an amazing ensemble and experience.”

On her experience of playing Meera in the film, Ishita Raj says, “Meera's free-spirited and complex nature was intriguing to explore. She is a patakha (firebrand) at heart and her journey adds a unique flavour to the film. Working on 'Wild Wild Punjab' was an unforgettable experience, and I’m eager for audiences to join us on this entertaining trip.”

Filled with bromance, laughter and unexpected twists, Wild Wild Punjab premieres exclusively on Netflix on July 10.