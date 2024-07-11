Wimbledon 2024: Aamir Khan says he was Maharashtra State Champion in tennis, reveals why he quit

Wimbledon 2024: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan revealed that he used to play tennis as a child and revealed why he quit it

Wimbledon 2024 saw some Bollywood stars in attendance as they caught all the action on the field live. Superstar Aamir Khan also visited London to attend a Wimbledon. During his visit, he also revealed about his connection with the game of tennis. He shared that he used to play tennis, and quit the sport at a young age because his father asked him to.

In a video shared by Star Sports from their chat with Aamir Khan, the actor can be seen speaking about his love for the sport. He recalled his tennis days and why he quit the game despite being good at it. Aamir was a “very good player in the junior level” and was the Maharashtra State Champion.

“I don’t think I could have ever made it to any significant level but I really enjoyed the game so I had a lot of fun while playing it. And then one fine day, my dad decided that I should stop playing so I stopped,” he said, adding, “Well, I think I am very happy where I am so yeah and good for tennis that I didn’t continue.”

Aamir revealed that this was his second time at Wimbledon. He had previously attended the Men's Final 2023 along with his children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad. He called it a wonderful experience.

“Well, to be honest, I've been here only once to actually watch it live which was last year. I came with my kids and it was a wonderful experience, really wonderful experience and as I was saying earlier, up until now, I've watched it on television through Star Sports. And but when you watch it live, you realize just how fast the game is and how amazing the players are and the whole atmosphere, the excitement of watching it live is something else,” he said.

Aamir Khan compliments Carlos Alcaraz's game and achievements:

Talking about the game by Carlos Alcaraz, Aamir Khan said, “It looks like that he's playing really well, when I watch him play, he almost reaches the impossible shot. So, how do you close the point with him? I often wonder, how you close the point with him because the point should have got over the last couple of shots but he's reached them and he's hit it back and, he's still in the point”.

“And then he wins the point. So, he's someone, I think, who's showing a lot of potential. Of course, he's just started out but I think he has the potential to be one of the all-time greats if he continues in this way. I think I would bet on Alcaraz. Djokovic is also there, in the game. But I think it's really difficult to close the point with Alcaraz. You know, he just doesn't let you close the point. Really makes you work hard to get the point,” he added.