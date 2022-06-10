‘With him, you’re assured of good conversations’

Tabu elated to share screen space with Akshaye as he joins the cast of Drishyam 2

Tabu and Akshaye Khanna

For Tabu, it’s back-to-back sequels with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. While she was a new entrant in the second instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Drishyam (2015) is a project she has been associated with right from the inception. The actor, who shot the latest schedule of the crime thriller in Mumbai, says returning to a sequel is comforting. “It’s fantastic to go back to a sequel because you are inhabiting the world again. You know the story so well that it feels like an extension of your [world]. We shot in my college, St Xavier’s,” she smiles.

The first edition saw Tabu’s cop character Meera in a face-off with Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar as she suspects him of killing her son. Drishyam 2, an adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, will see Devgn and Tabu in a cat-and-mouse game again as she tries to poke holes in his alibi. What makes Abhishek Pathak’s directorial venture more exciting is that Akshaye Khanna has joined the cast. “I am so happy we have him on board,” she says, elated to share screen space with him. “Akshaye is a brilliant actor, and spontaneous as a person. With him, you can be assured of good company and good conversations. My sister [Farah] has worked with him and his father [Vinod Khanna]. Now, I am working with him. Ajay and he have the most important roles in Drishyam 2.”

