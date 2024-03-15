With Rakul and Neena-led comedy Ameeri examining the rich-poor divide, sources say actors play domestic help to Chunky and Simone’s snooty couple

Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, Chunky Panday and Simone Singh

Last November, it was heard that Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta were set to collaborate on a comedy, although details of the project were scarce at the time. Now, mid-day has found out that the film, tentatively titled Ameeri, is a sharp look at the rich-poor divide in society. The slice-of-life comedy sees Singh and Gupta play domestic help while Chunky Panday and Simone Singh portray an uber rich couple.

Ashish R Shukla, who previously directed the popular thriller series Undekhi (2020) and Richa Chadha-led Candy (2021), has helmed the Sunir Kheterpal production. We hear the project went on floors in Alibaug last November and was wrapped up in February. A source reveals, “It’s a wild, fun movie that examines the glaring difference in the lifestyles of the rich and the poor. Simone and Chunky play a snooty, powerful married couple from the upper crust of society in a metropolis, while Rakul and Neena play their disgruntled, underpaid domestic help. After being continuously mistreated by their employers, the two decide to take matters into their own hands and change their situation. Hilarity ensues as the two classes clash against each other. Through its tongue-in-cheek humour and laughs, the movie notes how amid the constantly widening social divide, the elite turn a blind eye to the needs of the underprivileged.”

The film is said to be an adaptation of a 2009 Panamanian satire that struck a chord with Kheterpal, who felt that the theme would resonate with the Indian audience. The source adds, “Ameeri has everyday incidents that Indian viewers across different strata will relate to. While Neena ji and Chunky have always been known for their comic timing, Rakul and Simone have matched them spark for spark.” Currently, the cast—also including Anant V Joshi, who was seen in Kathal and 12th Fail (2023) —are dubbing their portions, after which the team will release a teaser sometime in May. We hear the makers are planning a theatrical release in the second half of 2024.