Breaking News
BJP wants to win more than 400 LS seats to 'change' Constitution, claims Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra: Deer antlers of Rs 60 lakh seized in Palghar; two held
Maharashtra: 59 booked for obscenity after bar raid in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Lok Sabha polls: Mahayuti seat sharing talks will be over soon, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Slaving for the haves and the have lots
<< Back to Elections 2024

Slaving for the haves, and the have-lots

Updated on: 15 March,2024 05:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

With Rakul and Neena-led comedy Ameeri examining the rich-poor divide, sources say actors play domestic help to Chunky and Simone’s snooty couple

Slaving for the haves, and the have-lots

Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, Chunky Panday and Simone Singh

Listen to this article
Slaving for the haves, and the have-lots
x
00:00

Last November, it was heard that Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta were set to collaborate on a comedy, although details of the project were scarce at the time. Now, mid-day has found out that the film, tentatively titled Ameeri, is a sharp look at the rich-poor divide in society. The slice-of-life comedy sees Singh and Gupta play domestic help while Chunky Panday and Simone Singh portray an uber rich couple.          


Ashish R Shukla, who previously directed the popular thriller series Undekhi (2020) and Richa Chadha-led Candy (2021), has helmed the Sunir Kheterpal production. We hear the project went on floors in Alibaug last November and was wrapped up in February. A source reveals, “It’s a wild, fun movie that examines the glaring difference in the lifestyles of the rich and the poor. Simone and Chunky play a snooty, powerful married couple from the upper crust of society in a metropolis, while Rakul and Neena play their disgruntled, underpaid domestic help. After being continuously mistreated by their employers, the two decide to take matters into their own hands and change their situation. Hilarity ensues as the two classes clash against each other. Through its tongue-in-cheek humour and laughs, the movie notes how amid the constantly widening social divide, the elite turn a blind eye to the needs of the underprivileged.”  


The film is said to be an adaptation of a 2009 Panamanian satire that struck a chord with Kheterpal, who felt that the theme would resonate with the Indian audience. The source adds, “Ameeri has everyday incidents that Indian viewers across different strata will relate to. While Neena ji and Chunky have always been known for their comic timing, Rakul and Simone have matched them spark for spark.” Currently, the cast—also including Anant V Joshi, who was seen in Kathal and 12th Fail (2023) —are dubbing their portions, after which the team will release a teaser sometime in May. We hear the makers are planning a theatrical release in the second half of 2024.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

neena gupta rakul preet singh simone singh chunky pandey bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK