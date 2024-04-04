Woh Bhi Din The is a teenage school drama with moments of brilliance. Both Rohit Saraf and Sanjana Sanghi have shared their thoughts

Woh Bhi Din The (Pic Courtesy/IMDB)

Shoojit Sircar’s Rising Sun Films & Kino Works brought an immensely interesting and relatable tale with 'Woh Bhi Din The'. Recently released, the film is a teenage school drama with moments of brilliance, it is well supported by a fabulous bunch of actors Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav, and Sanjana Sanghi. It was indeed a worthwhile experience to relish for the actors too.

While sharing his experience of working in 'Woh Bhi Din The', the actor Rohit Saraf said, "I am very glad to see such an amazing response from the audience for 'Woh Bhi Din The'. It's a very beautiful tale that is been made for the audience of today's generation, especially teenagers. It was fun to work with Sajid sir and my co-stars, Adarsh and Sanjana. I am really overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that the film is getting."

Further sharing her experience, Sanjana Sanghi said, " Woh Bhi Din The, as a shooting experience was exactly how the film actually is - raw, vulnerable, straight from the heart. I was 16 years old, in my 12th standard, with the acting bug having recently bit me after portraying Mandy in Rockstar, and the opportunity to be in the leading cast of a film being produced by Shoojit Sircar, and being directed by Sajid Ali felt like a dream and beyond. It is so heartwarming to see that even after all these years since it was made, it has managed to connect & resonate with the audiences. For me, the process was already the prize, this is all now an added cherry on the cake!"

On the success of the film, director Sajid Ali said, "Woh Bhi Din The' is a very special film. I am extremely overwhelmed to see the amazing response of the audience. With its release on ZEE 5, it will be available to a larger audience."It's good to see the film is reaching its genuine audience and it will surely entertain the audience further," he added.

Woh Bhi Din The is yet another story from the house of Shoojit Sircar. The film is directed by Sajid Ali and stars Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.