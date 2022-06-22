World Music Day: Kiara Advani drops her version of 'Nain Te Heere' with a cute video with Varun Dhawan

The actress wrote- "Loved this song from the moment I heard it, so I tried singing this for you guys."

On the occasion of World Music Day, Kiara Advani tried her hands at singing. Giving a glimpse into her singing, Kiara Advani hummed to the tunes of her latest song 'Nain Te Heere', which is creating a buzz across the internet.

The actress wrote- "Loved this song from the moment I heard it, so I tried singing this for you guys." This was accompanied by a cute video with her 'Juggjugg Jeeyo' co-star Varun Dhawan.

After Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani will soon resume shoot for S Shankar's next, while gearing for her third release of the year - Govinda Naam Mera.

Halfway into the year, Kiara Advani already has a blockbuster under her belt in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Celebrations are in order, but at the moment, she is neck-deep in promotions for Juggjugg Jeeyo . The Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer is special to Advani for a simple reason. “It has its heart in the right place,” she says. “Raj Mehta [director] has made a sensitive and entertaining movie. This is my second film with him [after Good Newwz], and he is a fine director who [has a command over] family stories and emotions.”

Advani takes a minute to soak in the numbers, before saying, “It’s a film that has given hope to the industry. [It shows that] a good entertainer still has the power to attract the audience. I am fortunate that my first release after the pandemic did this well. As an actor, there’s nothing more delightful than to deliver movies that bring back the community-viewing experience.”

But it is often noticed that a film’s success is attributed mainly to the leading man. Thankfully, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been an exception, with its leads Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Advani being jointly credited for its runaway success. The change, though in its early stage, is significant. “The notion is changing with more female actors taking centre-stage, and with more female journalists on the field, observing this and pushing for the change. There is still a long way to go, but the shift is perceivable. But in the case of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the success primarily belongs to the producers and the director [Anees Bazmee] who showed faith and patience for three years [of the pandemic]. A lot of films [took] the OTT route, but our producers held on.”

