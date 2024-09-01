Yo Yo Honey Singh may use his social media handles to flaunt his flamboyant life, but, heading into the studio, he also manages to craft some of the grooviest beats. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, he calls his newest album a testament to his novelty

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s music videos speak of his flamboyant lifestyle, wealth, and travel escapades. His off-screen persona appears to be an extension of this avatar, with his ambition being fiercely reflected in the words he chooses.

A subject that makes an appearance only in his interviews, however, is his new-found faith in divinity. “Bholenath saved my life,” he says while describing his laudable battle with mental illnesses and his return to the industry. As he encourages people to have “faith in God”, he describes what motivates him as a musician. “I will not do what others are doing,” he says, matter-of-factly, going on to discuss the making of Glory, his 18-track album that features a host of collaborators.

Edited excerpts of the interview:

How do you believe this album is an extension of your past work?

Last year I decided to produce the album and create the music. I conducted a lot of research to understand the kind of music that is [popular today], and did not make music that’s already in the market. I’ve always wanted to be the person who is the first to produce music that [eventually becomes] popular in the market. I [wanted it to be] a revolution, just like my decade-old songs, from which I still earn revenue, are.

I’ve been listening to a lot of Dutch, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, and Latin American music. I was also consuming African music, but [this genre] has been popular in India since three years. So, I decided against making any Afro songs in this album.

I’m aware that you work on scouting new talent and reach out to artistes on social media. Given that there are so many collaborators on this album, can you describe the process of arriving at this list?

One of them is Talvinder, who I’ve been talking to since three years. We collaborated on the song, High on me, and he rendered it amazingly. Then, I found two Delhi-based boys on Instagram, and they did a musical version of Badopati. The song was a parody by a Pakistani artiste, but these boys made it soothing and musical. If I find an artiste I like, I text them directly instead of approaching my management. There’s another girl from Delhi who I worked with too. All the collaborators were hand-picked. Paradox is a crazy guy, and I wanted to do something crazy [with him].

When I make music, I first make a beat, then drop some ideas, and then believe in almighty Bholenath and go with the flow. It’s been 21 years since I have been making music but I still believe that there’s no fixed formula to making a song.

What is your opinion on the independent music scene today?

Today, the industry is making streaming stars, but not superstars. In the past decade, only AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, and Guru Randhawa have managed to become superstars. I wouldn’t count Diljit [Dosanjh] here because he was already [far ahead] in the game; he was already a legend. I’ve known him since several years and we’ve also worked together. So, while three have become superstars, 50 boys and girls have unfortunately, only [managed to] become streaming stars. That’s a problem.

Yours has been the biggest comeback story in the music industry in the recent past, and you’ve been among the few to actively speak on mental health issues. When you look back at your journey, what has played a vital role in your recovery?

It was a blessing [that I had] the support of my parents and sister. I was an atheist. But, during my sickness, I found Bholenath, and he gave me a second chance. I believe, whatever is happening in my life today is his doing. I would say, follow your God. Prayers are everything, and [gratitude] is important.

Do you think the young generation needs to be more comfortable speaking about mental health issues or do you believe a positive change is already being effected?

If they start talking about it, what will their parents do? They may take them to doctors, but, [unfortunately], India doesn’t have good doctors for mental health issues. I’ve seen it. They f***ed my case for six years. They were big names in the field of psychiatric medicines. But they ruined [me]. Finally, I found one doctor in 2021 who could cure me. I am still on medication. But, in the last three years, I have had no symptoms. I am working constantly, and have returned to travelling, touring, and shooting. So, even if the young generation speaks about it, [they have limited means to get help]. I think, the Indian government should work towards getting [better] doctors for mental illnesses.

Considering the immense success you have already achieved, is there anything that remains unfulfilled in your professional journey?

Considering the amount of talent I have, and the work I put in, I have got only 20 per cent [of the fame] that I deserve. I have to work hard for the remaining 80 per cent. I lost seven years of my life. At 41, I am struggling to come back into the scene again. My target is big, and what I have achieved is nothing.

What is your target?

This skin I have, people [will be proud of it]. All brown-skinned people, be it Hispanics, Arabs, Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, or Nepalis, will be proud [of me]. I will not get this success in two or five years. It will take 15 years for me to get there. But that will happen.