Actor Himansh Kohli, best known for his role in Yaariyaan, initially refrained from announcing his hospitalisation because he didn't want to seem weak or helpless

Himansh Kohli Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Yaariyaan actor Himansh Kohli hospitalised: 'I suddenly reached an alarming stage' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli, who rose to fame with the 2014 film Yaariyaan, took to social media to share a video message from the hospital after he was hospitalised due to health issues. He revealed that the past 10-15 days had been incredibly difficult as he battled health concerns. However, with the unwavering support of his family, friends, and medical team, he’s now feeling a bit better. Kohli initially refrained from announcing his hospitalisation because he didn't want to seem weak or helpless. He reassured his fans that the doctors have been taking excellent care of him, which is why he's now in a position to update them on his health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Himansh Kohli shares health update

On Tuesday, Himansh shared a video message on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Har Har Mahadev. The last 15 days were difficult and challenging with sudden health concerns, but my family and friends stood like a rock. They made sure I was okay, and whenever I broke down, they gave me strength, love, and care. Recovery has taught me to prioritize health, embrace clean living, let go of negativity, and trust in God’s plan. Baaki like i said aap sabke pyar aur dua se changa bhala ho jaunga.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemansh Kohli (@kohlihimansh)

‘Never take health for granted’

In the clip, Hemansh could be heard saying, “I have been completely missing for the past 10-15 days. It was due to health concerns, and these things are always unexpected. The last 15 days have been extremely difficult yet strong. Many people, my close ones, supported me. When I was mentally weak, when I was breaking down, they stood by me- my family and friends. I want to thank each one of you. I am feeling weak right now. I will bounce back soon. This has made me realize that one should never take health for granted. Please pray for my recovery. Thank You.”

Work-wise, Himansh Kohli is widely recognised for his portrayal of Raghav Oberoi in the Hindi drama Humse Hai Liife. In November 2024, he tied the knot in a private ceremony with Vini. As per reports, Hemansh’s wife is from a non-Bollywood background, and it is an arranged/love marriage for the two. Himansh was previously in a relationship with singer Neha Kakkar, but they parted ways in December 2018 after dating for a year.

(With inputs from Agencies)