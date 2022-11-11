Yaariyan 2 actor Pearl V Puri takes underprivileged kids out for breakfast

Sharing this sweet gesture Pearl took to Instagram to share his 'breakfast date'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Actor Pearl V Puri who has been making rounds for his upcoming Bollywood debut 'Yaariyan 2' took time out from his busy schedule recently to give a sweet surprise to his new friends. Sharing this sweet gesture Pearl took to Instagram to share his breakfast date. Pearl who keeps sharing his daily updates with his fans shared the video with a caption as ‘Morning Coffee date with my new friends’ . The video showed a bunch of kids referring to one of them as Roshni . Pearl was not only seen interacting with them but the sweetest boy of the industry also sang songs with this bunch of munchkins. Indeed the faces of the kids reflected the happiness they felt.
Well Pearl has always been associated with noble causes and now with Children’s Day around the corner this sweet gesture by Actor Pearl V Puri for the kids has won our hearts all over again.
On the professional front Actor, Pearl V Puri will soon be making his much-awaited Bollywood debut with T-Series film Yaariyan 2 which also has Divya Khosla Kumar and Meezan Jafri playing pivotal roles. Ever since the news is out Fans are on cloud nine as they can't wait to watch Pearl, who is known for his brilliant acting skills, create his magic on the silver screen.