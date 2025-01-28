Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road: 70 hectares of green space being developed, says BMC
MPCB's crackdown on plastic: 14.50 tons seized, Rs 26.36 lakh fines collected
Illegal bird trade busted in Bhandup, 37 parakeets rescued
Four trees and a toilet block stalling demolition of Sion Road Bridge: Railways
Woman who provided SIM card to Saif Ali Khan's attacker detained by police
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Yami Gautam on how she maintains a balance between work and mother duties

Yami Gautam on how she maintains a balance between work and mother duties

Updated on: 28 January,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Yami Gautam tied the wedding knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June 2021. The actress embraced motherhood last year with the birth of her son Vedavid

Yami Gautam on how she maintains a balance between work and mother duties

Yami Gautam. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Yami Gautam on how she maintains a balance between work and mother duties
x
00:00

Actress Yami Gautam who will be next seen with Pratik Gandhi in the film 'Dhoom Dhaam' opened up about her life after embracing motherhood and how her family helps maintain balance between her professional and personal life.


Yami tied the wedding knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June 2021. The actress embraced motherhood last year with the birth of her son Vedavid.


In the latest media interaction after the trailer release of 'Dhoom Dhaam', Yami Gautam reflected on the importance of the parents in maintaining the balance between her work and mother duties.


"So, our parents look after our baby when we are working. It is the most important thing for us. If we are able to work today, putting our hearts out here, then it is because we trust our parents. My mother is still taking care of me and helps us take care of the next generation. So once a parent is always a parent, a never-ending job till your last breath."

Yami continues, "See we are working parents. I am a working mother. There is nothing bad about this. When it comes to women we are capable of doing much more than we can think. But ofcourse, your family is there. The duty of the family is to provide support and the whole idea of having an institution as a family is that it supports you, cushions you."

Yami Gautam also shared her fears regarding the safety of her son Vedavid while she leaves the home for work.

"Always as a mother in the back of my mind or as a father will be safety. If he is okay or not and other things. But we have work too. If I have committed something or if I have some film lined up then I will do it. I am sitting here as a committed professional. I have to do my job right and then I go back home." said Yami Gautam.

Yami has been paired opposite actor Pratik Gandhi in the film 'Dhoom Dhaam.' It is directed by Rishab Seth. The makers recently released the trailer of the film.

'Dhoom Dhaam' follows the story of newlyweds Koyal and Veer and their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a seemingly perfect evening unravels into a night full of deceptive identities, surprise guests and some seriously awkward situations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yami gautam Aditya Dhar Pratik Gandhi bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK