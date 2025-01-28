Yami Gautam on how she maintains a balance between work and mother duties

Yami Gautam tied the wedding knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June 2021. The actress embraced motherhood last year with the birth of her son Vedavid

Yami Gautam. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Yami Gautam who will be next seen with Pratik Gandhi in the film 'Dhoom Dhaam' opened up about her life after embracing motherhood and how her family helps maintain balance between her professional and personal life.

In the latest media interaction after the trailer release of 'Dhoom Dhaam', Yami Gautam reflected on the importance of the parents in maintaining the balance between her work and mother duties.

"So, our parents look after our baby when we are working. It is the most important thing for us. If we are able to work today, putting our hearts out here, then it is because we trust our parents. My mother is still taking care of me and helps us take care of the next generation. So once a parent is always a parent, a never-ending job till your last breath."

Yami continues, "See we are working parents. I am a working mother. There is nothing bad about this. When it comes to women we are capable of doing much more than we can think. But ofcourse, your family is there. The duty of the family is to provide support and the whole idea of having an institution as a family is that it supports you, cushions you."

Yami Gautam also shared her fears regarding the safety of her son Vedavid while she leaves the home for work.

"Always as a mother in the back of my mind or as a father will be safety. If he is okay or not and other things. But we have work too. If I have committed something or if I have some film lined up then I will do it. I am sitting here as a committed professional. I have to do my job right and then I go back home." said Yami Gautam.

Yami has been paired opposite actor Pratik Gandhi in the film 'Dhoom Dhaam.' It is directed by Rishab Seth. The makers recently released the trailer of the film.

'Dhoom Dhaam' follows the story of newlyweds Koyal and Veer and their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a seemingly perfect evening unravels into a night full of deceptive identities, surprise guests and some seriously awkward situations.

