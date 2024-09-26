When Ranbir Kapoor sat down for a chat on Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, he spoke about Yash Chopra’s interest in making a biopic on his grandfather

Yash Chopra, Raj Kapoor Pic/AFP, X

Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary 2024: It was Yash Chopra who redefined Indian cinema by spreading romance and love through his films. From Raj-Simran to Veer-Zaara, the late director had given iconic love stories to Hindi cinema in his career spanning six decades. Yash Chopra is a name that will forever be etched in our hearts. Born on September 27, 1932, he died on October 21, 2012, just a month before the release of his last film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

When Yash Chopra wanted to make a biopic on Raj Kapoor

When Ranbir Kapoor sat down for a chat on Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, he spoke about Yash Chopra’s interest in making a biopic on his grandfather. He said, “Yes, there were certain talks. But I believe that if you're doing an actor's biopic, it has to open certain classified files or certain areas in that actor's life which is honest. You can't highlight only the God side of a person. You have to highlight the human side of a person. The flaws, the mistakes. I don't think my family would allow it to make a biopic on my grandfather. But yes, there was interest that Yash Ji had shown towards me.”

Raj Kapoor - The greatest showman of Indian cinema

Film actor, producer, and director Raj Kapoor was widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. He was born in Peshawar to actor-father Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife had an illustrious career spanning more than two decades and had won many accolades including 3 National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India.

At the age of ten, he appeared in a Hindi film for the first time, in 1935's 'Inquilab'. Kapoor's big break came with the lead role in 'Neel Kamal' (1947) opposite Madhubala in her first role as a leading lady.

Winner of several accolades, the iconic Bollywood star was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. In 1987, the late actor was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was also a two-time nominee for the Palme d'Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his films 'Awaara' (1951) and 'Boot Polish' (1954).

Yash Chopra’s legacy

Yash Chopra made his directorial debut in 1959 with ‘Dhool Ka Phool’, and then he rose to prominence with the 1965 movie ‘Waqt’. His work includes iconic films like the 1975 action-thriller ‘Deewaar’, which established Amitabh Bachchan as a leading actor in Bollywood; the 1976 musical romantic drama ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Darr’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Veer Zaara’, and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ among many others.