'Lagaan' actor Yashpal Sharma shared interesting anecdotes on how the team bonded on the sets in 'Bhuj' and also revealed how Aamir Khan has no starry air around him

Yashpal Sharma with Aamir Khan Pic/X

Listen to this article Lagaan actor Yashpal Sharma recalls how Aamir Khan kept the cast away from women and booze x 00:00

Seasoned actor Yashpal Sharma, who played the role of Lakha in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 film ‘Lagaan’, recalled his experience from the sets of the Aamir Khan-starrer. He shared interesting anecdotes on how the team bonded and also revealed how Aamir has no starry air around him. Yashpal also mentioned how the superstar may have been successful in keeping the cast away from women and booze during the shoot in Bhuj.

During a conversation on the Friday Talkies YouTube channel, Yashpal said, “I thought Aamir would be arrogant because that’s what my experiences with stars had taught me. Some NSD graduates would also think of themselves as stars… But Aamir is a wonderful human being, first and foremost.”

Anecdotes from Lagaan sets

Reminiscing his experience on the sets of ‘Lagaan’, he mentioned how Aamir would sit in the dirt and drink tea out of a paper cup. He also organised a cards club where everyone would get together in the evening and play. “Maybe it was Aamir’s strategy to keep everybody away from women and booze, and from getting into random fights. Everybody was together on that set, and we maintained it for over five months. The passion, the late nights, the camaraderie all translated onto the screen,” said the actor.

Yashpal further revealed that to date, Aamir hosts card parties for the ‘Lagaan’ crew every Diwali. “We would have gol gappas together, we went to watch a movie together, we played cricket together, we would rehearse together. But look at Aamir’s humility, he invites us to his house for card parties every Diwali,” he added.

About Lagaan

'Lagaan', an iconic Bollywood film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was released in 2001. The movie is set in the late 19th century during the British colonial era in India. The story of the movie revolves around a small village called Champaner, which is burdened by exorbitant taxes imposed by the British authorities.

The protagonist of the film is Bhuvan, played by Aamir Khan, a young and spirited villager who leads his fellow villagers in a unique challenge proposed by the British officer Captain Andrew Russell. In an attempt to alleviate the tax burden, Bhuvan and the villagers enter into a high-stakes game of cricket against the British team. If the villagers win, they would be exempted from paying taxes for the next three years, but if they lose, the tax burden would be tripled.

The movie follows the journey of Bhuvan and his team as they prepare for the cricket match, learning the game from scratch and overcoming various hurdles. The villagers, who are initially unfamiliar with cricket, go through rigorous training and develop their skills to compete against the seasoned British players.

'Lagaan' showcases the resilience, unity, and determination of the villagers as they challenge the British authorities and fight for their rights. The film also delves into themes of social stratification, injustice, and the power of collective action. It presents a stirring portrayal of the Indian independence struggle, using the game of cricket as a metaphorical battleground.

The film received critical acclaim and achieved both commercial success and international recognition. 'Lagaan' also won numerous awards in India and was highly appreciated for its performances, direction, music, and cinematography.

