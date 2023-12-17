As we approach the end of 2023, it's worth taking a moment to reflect on Bollywood's performance this year. In addition to the usual entertaining fare, Bollywood produced several thought-provoking films that delved deeply into a range of social issues

As we approach the end of 2023, it's worth taking a moment to reflect on Bollywood's performance this year. While there were certainly some hits and misses, the industry as a whole managed to spark some important conversations. In addition to the usual entertaining fare, Bollywood produced several thought-provoking films that delved deeply into a range of social issues. These movies broke away from the usual formula and left audiences contemplating a wide range of questions.

1) Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, has been grabbing both attention and mixed reviews. On the surface level, the storyline revolves around a son's deep affection for his father. Yet, the movie has sparked discussions about misogyny and toxic masculinity. On social media, many netizens highlighted how the film seemed to glorify the idea of the "alpha" male and portrayed domestic violence.

2) Thank You for Coming

The subject of women's pleasure has commonly been treated as a secretive matter, but 'Thank You for Coming' challenges this norm. With an all-women cast driving the movie's car-centric plot, it boldly delves into the topic of female pleasure. This film has sparked conversations about the necessity of openly discussing these topics rather than keeping them under wraps. While 'Thank You for Coming' has received a mix of reviews from both critics and audiences, netizens have notably applauded its audacious and honest depiction of female sexuality.

3) OMG 2

The Akshay Kumar-led movie doesn't shy away from addressing a sensitive topic that's sparked conversations. In Indian culture, the topic of masturbation has usually been avoided or hushed up. However, the movie smartly incorporates religious elements (sanatan dharm) to show that this topic shouldn't be taboo and deserves open dialogue. It explores the idea of making sex education more acceptable by drawing examples from sacred Hindu texts, aiming to normalize these teachings.

4) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' presented a different kind of masculinity through Karan Johar's character, Rocky Randhawa. He embodies a gentler and more empathetic side of being a man, which resonated with many viewers. The film became a talking point due to its impactful scenes, like the powerful 'Dola Re' performance, which challenged stereotypes by showing that participating in a dance routine perceived as more feminine doesn't detract from a man's masculinity.

There were other scenes, like one involving bra shopping, that sparked conversations about why men feel awkward discussing women’s undergarments. Rocky's 'cancel culture' speech addressing judgment about his English skills also struck a heartfelt and humorous note simultaneously.

Overall, the movie triggered important discussions by portraying moments that made people think and talk about gender expectations and societal norms.

5) 12th Fail

Every year, countless students pursue their aspiration of becoming an IAS or IPS officer by taking the UPSC exam. This rigorous journey is at the heart of Vikrant Massey’s movie. It portrays the inspiring battle of an underdog with determination and bravery, facing mounting challenges while striving to pass the UPSC examination.

For many viewers, the film felt remarkably relatable because it depicted the struggles, triumphs, and setbacks that aspirants commonly encounter.