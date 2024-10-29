Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Get ready for more intrigue Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 arrives this November

Get ready for more intrigue! Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 arrives this November

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The second season is produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd and helmed by Sidharth Sengupta as the director, writer, and showrunner.

Get ready for more intrigue! Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 arrives this November

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Get ready for more intrigue! Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 arrives this November
x
00:00

The second season of Netflix's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' is all set to hit the streaming giant this November. Gurmeet Choudhary is the latest addition to the cast, which already includes Shweta Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin. On Monday, the makers unveiled the show's poster and announced that 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2' will be released on November 22.


The second season is produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd and helmed by Sidharth Sengupta as the director, writer, and showrunner.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)


Excited about the show, Sidharth Sengupta, the creator and director of the series, in a press note, said, "Season 1's intense love triangle between Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha now evolves into an extraordinary love quad in Season 2. The response to the first season's obsessive love story, music, and masala was overwhelming. This time, we're diving even deeper into each character's gray tones, amping up the wild twists and unexpected turns. The new cast adds even more excitement, and I can't wait to see how fans react to this season's unpredictable ride. Netflix has always been a great creative partner and working on season 2 established that even further!"

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, "We are delighted to announce the return of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein with S2. This is one show that fans never tire of asking about its next season. In S2, we are returning with heightened drama, thrill, and suspense in this jaw-dropping romantic thriller. Sidharth Sengupta is such a detailed creator and together we have collaborated to ensure that fans enjoy the next chapter of Purva and Vikrant's twisted love story, a subversion of this genre like never before."

Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Arunoday Singh, Varun Badola, Brijendra Kala, Anant Joshi, Surya Sharma, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena, and Hetal Gada are also a part of the show.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

netflix gurmeet choudhary shweta tripathi tahir raj bhasin bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK