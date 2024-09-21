Raghav Juyal on the psychological impact his antagonist role in Yudhra had on him

Raghav Juyal

Listen to this article Raghav Juyal on playing antagonist in Yudhra: Felt an overwhelming need to disconnect and heal x 00:00

For a hero to shine, his adversary has to be on par with him. And that is what Raghav Juyal was for Siddhant Chaturvedi in the Ravi Udyawar-directed film, Yudhra. Despite playing a menacing antagonist in Kill, it was his character in Yudhra that affected him psychologically, confesses the actor. Going out of his comfort zone and entering the psyche of the character was a daunting task for Juyal.

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from Yudhra

“Portraying such a dark and intense character in Yudhra was a unique experience for me. I had to push my own boundaries. I engaged in behaviour that was far from my usual self. This process was intense and, at times, unsettling. After we wrapped up the shoot, I realised how much the role had impacted me on a psychological level. I felt an overwhelming need to disconnect and heal,” shared Juyal. To unwind, he went back to his hometown in Uttarakhand. The serenity and tranquillity that one finds in the mountains helped him find semblance again.

“My family noticed the change in my behaviour and was concerned. It made me realise how deeply I had immersed myself in the character. This was the first time I attempted a role like this, even though I had done Kill. It was a challenging but rewarding experience,” said the actor, who had shot for the Excel Entertainment film well before receiving accolades for playing the negative role of Fani in the Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor production.