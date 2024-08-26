The solo poster of 'Yudhra' showcases Siddhant Chaturvedi in an intense, never seen before action film, covered in blood, exuding raw energy and determination

Yudhra posters Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Anger has a new name! Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's new poster from ‘Yudhra’ out x 00:00

Excel Entertainment's upcoming action thriller 'Yudhra' has already been making headlines, and now the excitement has reached new heights with the release of striking new posters featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. The newly unveiled posters have left fans buzzing with anticipation, eager to see what the film has in store.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

The solo poster showcases Siddhant in an intense, never seen before first action film, covered in blood, exuding raw energy and determination. His fierce expression hints at the high-octane action that 'Yudhra' promises.

In the image, the actor is sporting a bloodied look as his white shirt is drenched in blood. Anger can be seen in his eyes as he holds a lollipop in one hand and a gun in the other. The expression perfectly captures the “angry young man” essence.

The second poster adds to the intrigue, featuring the fresh pairing of Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan, both looking intense and ready for action. The chemistry between the two is palpable, leaving audiences craving more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Being the next directorial by Ravi Udyawar after ‘MOM’, 'Yudhra' marks a significant milestone in Siddhant's career as he takes on a role like never before. The actor underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to prepare for his action-heavy role. This dedication is evident in the posters, where Siddhant’s transformation into a formidable action hero is on full display. The film marks Malavika's foray into Hindi cinema.

Fans can expect to see Siddhant in his most stylish and dynamic avatar, with his portrayal in 'Yudhra' poised to leave a lasting impact. The film is set to showcase a side of Siddhant that audiences have never seen before, further cementing his place as a versatile and compelling actor.

Excel Entertainment is enjoying a highly successful run in 2024. With ‘Madgaon Express’, ‘Mirzapur 3’, and ‘Angry Young Men’, they have won the hearts of the audience.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Yudhra' introduces Malavika Mohanan, whose presence in the film is already making waves.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is scheduled to release on September 20th, 2024, and touted to be one of the most anticipated action thrillers of the year.