Why Zareen Khan wants to work with Guneet Monga: 'Has artistic creativity and a social conscience'

Updated on: 10 July,2024 11:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Zareen Khan said, "Guneet Monga's passion for storytelling is truly inspiring. Her ability to bring diverse and compelling stories to life is unmatched."

Zareen Khan and Guneet Monga. Pics/Yogen Shah

Actress Zareen Khan has shared her wish list of filmmakers and expressed her desire to work with award-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga, as her body of work reflects artistic creativity and a strong social conscience.



When asked if she had a specific filmmaker in mind, Zareen was quick to name Guneet Monga.


The 'Veer' actress praised the Oscar-winning producer, saying, "Guneet's passion for storytelling is truly inspiring. Her ability to bring diverse and compelling stories to life is unmatched.”

Zareen called Monga a “leading figure in the world of filmmaking.”

“Be it 'Kathal', 'Pagglait', 'Masaan', the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', or the latest release 'Kill', her body of work reflects artistic creativity with a strong social conscience, making her a leading figure in the world of filmmaking," she added.

Zareen made her Bollywood debut in 2010 in the epic action film 'Veer' starring Salman Khan. She then appeared in the item number 'Character Dheela' in the film 'Ready' in 2011.

The 37-year-old actress has worked in several Hindi films, such as 'Housefull 2', 'Hate Story 3', 'Wajah Tum Ho', 'Aksar 2', and '1921'.

The actress was last seen in the film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele', directed by Harish Vyas, which explores the friendship between a gay man and a lesbian woman on a road trip.

