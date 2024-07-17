Today, on Zarina Wahab's birthday, here's a look at 5 of her much-loved films: From Chit Chor to Dil Dhadakne Do

In Pic: Zarina Wahab

Zarina Wahab is one of the most versatile actresses in the film industry. The veteran actress has done several films in her career that live rent-free in our hearts. Be it 'My Name is Khan' or our favourite 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' she was an important part of our favourite movies. Wahab made her debut with 'Ishq Ishq Ishq,' but she got her breakthrough with the 1976 film 'Chit Chor.' Today, on Zarina Wahab's birthday, here's a look at 5 of her much-loved films:

Chit Chor

The 1976 film was one of the stepping stones in Wahab's career as this was the first time she was in the lead role. In the role of Geeta, Zarina portrayed the character of a simple village girl who gets caught in a love triangle. The movie revolves around the misunderstandings and chaos that ensue.

Gharonda

The 1977 film brought Zarina critical acclaim. She was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. In this movie, Zarina Wahab portrayed Chhaya, a young woman trying to build a life with her lover in the city.

Dil Dhadakne Do

In 2015, Zarina played the role of Smita Sangha, Priyanka Chopra's mother-in-law, and delivered a memorable performance. Remember that face-off when Ranveer's character tells Zarina that she is trying to slit her wrist with a butter knife and it won't work? Such a hilarious scene it was.

My Name is Khan

Zarina Wahab played a supporting role as Razia Khan, the mother of the protagonist, Rizwan Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Her character played an instrumental part in shaping Rizwan's early life and values.

Agneepath

In this film, Zarina portrayed the character of Suhasini Chauhan, the mother of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, played by Hrithik Roshan. In the film, Wahab showcased strong values when she kicks her own son out because of his wrong actions.

Over the years, Zarina Wahab has received praise from critics and audiences alike for her natural and heartfelt performances. She has won several awards and nominations for her work in films and television. On the actress’ birthday, we wish that she continues to do what she’s good at- 'acting'.