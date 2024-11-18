Zeenat Aman, loved for her sassy Instagram posts, once listed iconic roles she'd love to play. Ahead of her birthday, let's revisit her Audrey Hepburn-inspired photoshoot.

Zeenat Aman is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress is known for her sassy Instagram posts. Today, a day before her birthday, let's look back at the post where she has listed iconic roles she would have loved to play. Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared pictures from her photoshoot. While sharing the pictures she said that her photos are of actress Audrey Hepburn inspired.

Zeenat Aman's Audrey Hepburn-inspired photoshoot

Zeenat took to the caption and wrote: "How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn-inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience."

9 roles Zeenat Aman wished to play

She then went on to list roles she would've loved to play. Zeenat added: "Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I've enjoyed over the years. Here's a list of iconic roles I would have loved to play:

1. Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played with dotty perfection by Jennifer Coolidge. 2. Rosie in Guide, played by the ever graceful Waheeda Rehman. 3. Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played exquisitely by Madhubala. 4. Cesira in Two Women, played so unflinchingly by Sophia Loren. 5. Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played with icy nonchalance by Meryl Streep. 6. Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played masterfully by Sridevi. 7. Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, seductively voiced by Kathleen Turner. 8. Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years. 9. Anda by popular demand and for my own amusement - Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O' Hara."

She then concluded, "I just have to appreciate the acting prowess of all these women. They gave us characters that will resonate for decades. Who are the female characters in cinema and tv that have inspired you? Don't be shy to be creative with your suggestions!"

