Zeenat Aman glides past her mural at Mumbai Airport, bids goodbye to 2023

On the last day of the year, actor Zeenat Aman took to her social media handle to share a video of her walking past a mural of herself at the Mumbai airport

On the last day of the year 2023, veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared a video in which she stumbled upon her mural at Mumbai's International Airport. Sharing a video of the mural and her gliding right past it, she wrote, "The past is etched in stone, or in this case, painted on the walls! You can't change it, but you can always shape the future."

She added, "Gliding by a mural of myself, and some of the greatest icons of Indian Cinema, that I stumbled upon at Mumbai's International Airport."

She concluded, "2023 was a raucous and productive year for me; let's see how 2024 unfolds. I'm grateful to each one of you on this journey with me. Cheers to chapters unwritten, a canvas untouched and a year filled with infinite joy." In the video, the veteran actor can be seen on a travelator, with her mural in the background.

As soon as the 'Don' actor uploaded the video, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Actor Chitrangda Singh commented, "Icon." Actor Sameera Reddy dropped heart emojis. "You are such an inspiration mam to all of us. love you a very happy and healthy new year to you," a fan commented.

Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebrities, dyeing hair, and many more things.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in 'Bun Tikki.' Produced by Manish Malhotra, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The film reunites Zeenat and Shabana after 41 years. They last worked together in the 1982 film Ashanti. Talking about working with Aman, Azmi told mid-day, "Azmi says, “Zeenat Aman continues to be one of the most polite people I know. It’s always a pleasure to be in her company. I did my first mainstream film, Ishk Ishk Ishk [1974] with her, then Ashanti. She was a big star during Ishk Ishk Ishk, and some of us were newcomers and completely raw, but she was very approachable and polite. That remains unchanged in her; she continues to not play the star.”

The famous actor has given several hits, such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat'. She was known for playing unconventional roles in her era, when many actresses were reluctant to take on those roles.

