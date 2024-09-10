Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself wearing a sculpted 3D dress in an earthy shade, which she said that she is giving her best dog breed “Komondor” impression

Zeenat Aman

Listen to this article Zeenat Aman reveals India’s first Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya designed her outfits for over 15 movies x 00:00

Veteran star and fashion icon Zeenat Aman is a casual dresser and said that she finds most designer outfits unwearable. Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself wearing a sculpted 3D dress in an earthy shade, which she said that she is giving her best dog breed “Komondor” impression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeenat Aman opens up not liking luxury designer clothing

She wrote, “I’ve been blessed by the hand of many a genius in my life. The very best in not just cinema, but also fashion. The formidably talented Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Academy award winner, designed my costumes for over 15 movies including Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She was prolific and meticulous, and soon after our first partnership had a mannequin made to my measurements. It would stand in her studio, and on this inanimate bust she would actualise the fantastical ideas that appeared in her mind. I only had to pop in very occasionally for trials, an arrangement that was most suitable to my schedule. No other designer in my life has come close to creating outfits for me that were as comfortable as they were sensual."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Talking about Athaiya and how she was prolific and meticulous, she wrote, “I am constantly tickled by my persona as a woman of high fashion. Those who know me know that I am quite the casual dresser. One who finds most designer outfits unwearable! An impossibly wealthy friend of mine, with museumesque mansions in Dubai and London, would routinely gift me haute couture and then rue the fact that their fate was to moulder in my wardrobe. It’s an unfortunate fate shared by my most prized heirlooms. My mother’s exquisite saris, the most meaningful clothing I own, also languish in the depths of my closet. Perhaps one day I will have the wherewithal to wear them or repurpose them into new outfits more suitable to my taste."

She concluded, “Anyway, here I am. Giving my best Komondor (it’s a dog breed, look it up and tell me if I’m wrong) impression. All in the name of fashion.”

On the work front, Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea are coming together for the Netflix series 'The Royals'.

(With inputs from IANS)