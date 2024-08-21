Zeenat Aman recalls how vodka kept award show attendees in unguarded, high spirits

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared a throwback picture from the 2010 IIFA Awards held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, along with a heartfelt note about her experience

Picture Courtesy/Zeenat Aman's Instagram account

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who often shared personal stories with her fans on social media, recently opened up about a special moment in her life.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Zeenat shared a throwback picture from the 2010 IIFA Awards held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, along with a heartfelt note about her experience.

In her post, the actor spoke about the time when she was mostly out of the public eye, focusing on her home life and making only occasional appearances.

"There aren't too many pictures of me from this phase of my life. And certainly very few glamorous ones. Which makes this memory all the sweeter. Those were the quiet years - acutely so for me, but probably a phase that many middle-aged women can relate to," she wrote.

Sharing how she was surprised to receive an invitation to the event, the actress wrote, "It was the summer of 2010, and the who's who of Hindi cinema had flown down to Colombo, Sri Lanka, to attend the IIFA Awards. I was quite surprised to receive an invite, steeped as I was in homemaking alongside the odd work appearance."

"Despite some reluctance on my part, the awards committee insisted on plucking me out of my self-imposed obscurity. So my two boys and I packed our bags and boarded a flight. It turned out to be a wonderful visit. I was honoured with an award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema, and felt the allure of my craft after a long while. Not to mention that the people-watching was exceptional! she wrote.

You see, I am more an observer than a talker. The event was sponsored by a renowned alcohol company, and their vodka kept the attendees in unguarded, high spirits! There were enough shenanigans underway to fill a gossip magazine, but you know me, I believe discretion is the better part of valour," she added.

Talking about Zeenat Aman's work front, the veteran actress will be next seen in The Royals.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The actress became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title of Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. She is known for her bold personality and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices.

Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana' and 'Dharam Veer'.

