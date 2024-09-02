While talking about meaningful relationships, Zeenat Aman shared, "There is a saying — it’s lonely at the top. Well, it’s lonely at the bottom too"

Zeenat Aman, who loves to share a piece of her mind with her followers, took to Instagram to drop quick advice on what a meaningful relationship is all about. The actress posted an old picture of herself and, while talking about meaningful relationships, shared, "There is a saying — it’s lonely at the top. Well, it’s lonely at the bottom too."

In her long note, she wrote, “This Monday, a meditation on meaningful relationships… I have not had too many. I didn’t dwell on it when I was younger, but now I have been giving it some thought. There is a saying — it’s lonely at the top. Well, it’s lonely at the bottom too. I have experienced both.”

She further talked about how her persona overshadowed her true self, stating, “In my own private examination of my life, I have realized a crude truth. Meaningful relationships have been difficult to come by because my public persona has always overshadowed my true self. The idea that people have of me has been something of a prison, even while it has been a privilege. With men, their intent was almost always obvious, which was flattering but ultimately shallow. And with women… the nature of society, especially back in those days, forced comparisons that led to envy in one too many cases.”

What is the measure of a meaningful relationship then? She questioned and stated that, for her, it is when there is reciprocity. “In celebrating each other's successes, enduring the bad times together, being able to speak and receive home truths, and above all, reaching a point where your outward masks (and don’t we all have them?) can be removed,” she added.

Sharing her disappointment about how she has had limited success in this area, Zeenat Aman stated, “The silver lining is that it has made me cherish those meaningful relationships I do have all the more.”

On a parting note, Aman said, “Perhaps I have bored you with this pontification, but it is followed by this one earnest wish — that each of you finds meaningful relationships, romantic or otherwise, to add brilliance to your lives.”