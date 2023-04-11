Zeenat Aman shares picture with sons and note on parenting

The actress took to Instagram

Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share a throwback with sons Azaan and Zahaan along with memories of bringing them up as a single mother. The actor penned a note with advice for new parents, adding that people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills her with "sadness and anger."

Zeenat posted, "There’s no guidebook in the world that can really prepare you for parenthood. It’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging. Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them, and shape them to be kind and loving men. My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to."

She added that her children grew up before she knew it, "My boys are strapping adults in their thirties now, and it feels as though their childhood zipped by before I could catch my breath. So, here are some optional pearls of wisdom for any new parents. Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies, and don’t beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher’s note there, hardly signal the end of the world. We don’t owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support and guidance. I pulled this picture out of a photo album today and had it scanned. It was made in 1990, when Zahaan was not yet one and Azaan was all of three years old. It was taken by the late Gautam Rajadhyaksha, a legendary industry photographer, at the now demolished Searock Hotel in Bandra."

Also Read: Salman to Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz: Who wore what at 'Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch