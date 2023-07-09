Late actress Zohra Sehgal (April 27th, 1912-10th July, 2014) is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses of all time. Having featured in some popular films —from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) to Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)— Sehgal graced the big screen for almost seven decades.

Sehgal in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (top) and in Veer-Zaara (bottom)

Listen to this article Zohra Sehgal Death Anniversary 2023: A look at popular roles of Bollywood's beloved granny x 00:00

Late actress Zohra Sehgal (April 27th, 1912-10th July, 2014) is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses of all time. Having featured in some popular films —from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) to Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)— Sehgal graced the big screen for almost seven decades. Sehgal, who was initially one of the lead dancers in the legendary Uday Shankar’s dance troupes, ventured into the world of theatre in the early 1940s. Having performed on both the international stage and across a multitude of Bollywood films, today’s film fanatics commonly associate her with the role of the charismatic, homey grandma in the quintessential Indian family. Some of her more popular roles include:

Cheeni Kum, 2007: Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu, this off-beat romance between an elderly restaurant owner and a middle-aged woman made waves at the box office for its unique plotline and star-studded cast. Sehgal, who played Bachchan’s mother in the film, was lauded for her depiction of the comedic yet loveable and supportive character.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dil Se, 1998: The Mani Ratnam directorial centres on the story of a journalist’s (played by Shah Rukh Khan) unrequited infatuation with a mysterious woman on one of his assignments. Years later, after the journalist marries someone else, the woman reappears into his life. Sehgal plays the role of a grandmother in this film, too.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999: Sehgal plays Aishwariya Rai’s fun-loving grandmother in this unconventional romance. As Aishwariya Rai’s character is forced to marry another man despite being invested in another man, Sehgal’s short but impactful role gives her the strength to believe in the purity of love.

Veer-Zaara, 2004: Sehgal’s role as Preity Zinta’s ‘Bebe’ is instrumental in propelling the plot and helping the lovers (Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan) reach each other. Bebe, who wishes that her ashes be immersed in India, bridges this Indo-Pak story despite having passed on early in the film.

Dillagi, 1999: Zohra Sehgal plays the grandmother of Sunny and Bobby Deol in this family drama. When both brothers’ characters fall for the same woman, Sehgal’s admirable ‘dadi’ binds both brothers through their dilemma.