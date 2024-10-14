On this special day, it’s the perfect time to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. The director is best known for blending rich storytelling with vibrant visuals

Zoya Akhtar Pic/AFP

Zoya Akhtar celebrates her birthday on October 14. On this special day, it’s the perfect time to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. The director is best known for blending rich storytelling with vibrant visuals. Her films often explore complex human relationships, societal norms, and the nuances of modern life. Here’s a list of masterpieces created by Akhtar that remain at the top of the watchlist of movie and series lovers.

Best films and series of Zoya Akhtar to binge-watch

Luck by Chance

Zoya made her directorial debut with Luck By Chance. The film also had a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. This film explored the behind-the-scenes world of Bollywood through the journey of aspiring actors, blending realism with a touch of glamor.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Following this came Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) that took audiences on a road trip across Spain, celebrating friendship and self-discovery. The film’s stunning visuals, coupled with a poignant narrative, showcased Akhtar's ability to weave together humor and depth, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. The film still remains one of the favorites amongst the watchlist of many.

Dil Dhadakne Do

In 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do offered a fresh perspective on family dynamics aboard a luxury cruise. With a diverse ensemble cast, Akhtar expertly explored themes of love, loyalty, and societal expectations, highlighting her knack for character-driven storytelling.

Made In Heaven Series

Her web series, Made in Heaven (2019), further exemplified her distinct style, presenting a modern take on Indian weddings. The series delves into the lives of two wedding planners, addressing issues of class, sexuality, and tradition while blending vibrant visuals with compelling narratives.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy (2019), inspired by the lives of street rappers, showcased Akhtar’s innovative spirit. The film celebrated the power of music as a form of self-expression, featuring electrifying performances and a gripping storyline that resonated with the youth.

Zoya Akhtar’s work front

Zoya’s last directorial was ‘The Archies’, a coming-of-age musical, that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion. It is currently streaming on Netflix.