Zoya Akhtar shares new poster of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's 'The Archies'; check out

Zoya Akhtar's musical 'The Archies' has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Netflix production is expected to release this year and will be introducing many new faces including Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter), Khushi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter), and Agastya Nanda (Grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan). Another reason that the film is anticipated is because it is adaptated from the iconic American comics 'The Archies'.

While fans eagerly look forward to the release of the movie, Zoya Akhtar dropped a fresh poster of the film on Monday morning. In the poster, the cast members including Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are seen sitting on and around a pink sofa placed in a living room. In the film, Agastya Nanda essays the red headed Archies while Suhana and Khushi plays Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper respectively.

"It's such a pleasure and an absolute honour to be asked to make the Indian adaptation of this very iconic comic. It's a huge part of my childhood. I've grown up reading it," Zoya Akhtar had earlier said while revealing the first teaser from the film last year.

"It's very exciting to be able to take the characters and introduce them to a new generation, and at the same time, keep that nostalgia and the essence of the comic alive for people like me that grew up on it," Akhtar had said.

Billed as a coming-of-age story, 'The Archies' is set in the 1960s and follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others. The filmmaker made it clear that the movie is set around the "Anglo-Indian community". "We've set it in the Anglo Indian community of India, and it's in our magical fictional hill station down in our country. The town is called Riverdale, it's fictional," added the director. When the film's teaser was unveiled in May, many on social media had criticised the film's setting as they found it to be unreliable.

Calling 'The Archies' a film about "seven kids and their shenanigans", Akhtar said she is "obsessed" with the theme of friendship in movies. "It is a pure ensemble, it has seven kids. It is about the interpersonal relationship and that set the friendship." Archies Comics is the "closest to my heart", said the director.

The team of 'The Archies' will be attending the Netflix fan event in Brazil on June 17. The makers are expected to make the release date announcement at the event.