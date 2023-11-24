Breaking News
Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman
Mumbai: Congress to hold protest march on Nov 26 to oppose Dharavi redevelopment project
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra govt depts allowed to transact with 8 pvt banks, MSCB
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Zoya too can have an origin story Katrina Kaif

Zoya too can have an origin story: Katrina Kaif

Updated on: 24 November,2023 02:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Zoya first appeared in Ek Tha Tiger (2012), an action thriller film directed by Kabir Khan, where Kaif played an ISI agent. She was then seen in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, where she played Tiger’s wife. She then was seen in Tiger 3

Zoya too can have an origin story: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Zoya too can have an origin story: Katrina Kaif
x
00:00

With a successful run of her latest release Tiger 3, where she plays a spy, actor Katrina Kaif says her character Zoya too can have an origin story.


Asked if she feels that there should be an origin story for Zoya just like Tiger, essayed by Salman Khan, Kaif said, “The beauty of the spy verse that Aditya Chopra has created is that there’s so much room and scope for all of the characters.”


Zoya first appeared in Ek Tha Tiger (2012), an action thriller film directed by Kabir Khan, where Kaif played an ISI agent. She was then seen in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, where she played Tiger’s wife. She then was seen in Tiger 3.


All Kaif claims she wants is a good story and script for a film on Zoya. “My belief is that a good story and a good script should always deserve to be made. So if we get or if the team cracks an amazing story, which everyone’s excited about, of course, why not. There can definitely be an origin story for Zoya,” she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

katrina kaif Tiger 3 bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK