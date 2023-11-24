Zoya first appeared in Ek Tha Tiger (2012), an action thriller film directed by Kabir Khan, where Kaif played an ISI agent. She was then seen in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, where she played Tiger’s wife. She then was seen in Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Zoya too can have an origin story: Katrina Kaif x 00:00

With a successful run of her latest release Tiger 3, where she plays a spy, actor Katrina Kaif says her character Zoya too can have an origin story.

Asked if she feels that there should be an origin story for Zoya just like Tiger, essayed by Salman Khan, Kaif said, “The beauty of the spy verse that Aditya Chopra has created is that there’s so much room and scope for all of the characters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoya first appeared in Ek Tha Tiger (2012), an action thriller film directed by Kabir Khan, where Kaif played an ISI agent. She was then seen in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, where she played Tiger’s wife. She then was seen in Tiger 3.

All Kaif claims she wants is a good story and script for a film on Zoya. “My belief is that a good story and a good script should always deserve to be made. So if we get or if the team cracks an amazing story, which everyone’s excited about, of course, why not. There can definitely be an origin story for Zoya,” she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever