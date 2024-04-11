Breaking News
Another game of play

Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Washington
After the record-breaking success of the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, lead actor Margot Robbie is set to produce a film

Margot Robbie

After the record-breaking success of the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, lead actor Margot Robbie is set to produce a film. Under her LuckyChap banner, Robbie is set to bring the beloved board game Monopoly to life on the silver screen. Adapted from the timeless board game of the same title, the forthcoming live-action feature film will be distributed by Lionsgate, and co-produced by Hasbro Entertainment. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson announced the film at CinemaCon 2024. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



