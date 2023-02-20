76th BAFTA: Best Actor for Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett Best Actress

Austin defeated his contenders like Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Daryl Mccormack, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy while Cate defeated Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Ana De Armas, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh

L- Austin Butler, winner of the leading actor award for 'Elvis'; R- Cate Blanchett for Best leading actress for her role in 'Tar' /AP, PTI AFP

The last leg of the biggest awards for the night at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards-- Best Actor, Best Actress were conferred upon Austin Butler for his work in biographical film 'Elvis' directed by Baz Luhrmann and Cate Blanchett for 'Tar' directed by Todd Field. The event kicked off at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday evening with the arrival of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) on the red carpet

Earlier, "Elvis" took home the honours for Best Make Up & Hair, Best Costume Design, Best Casting. 'Tar', which was nominated in five categories of Best Film, Best Direction, Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress, could only manage to win one trophy in the Best Actress category.

In addition, the EE Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public, was awarded to the French-British actress Emma Mackey. The award was started in 2005 in the memory of casting director Mary Selway, who happened to be the BAFTA ceremony host Richard E. Grant and as admitted by Grant, Mary Selway changed his life.

Director James Cameron's visual spectacle "Avatar: The Way Of Water" was also honoured with the title for Best Special Visual Effects

The BAFTA awards were streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

