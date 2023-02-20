76th BAFTA: Dame Helen Mirren pays tribute to the late Queen

Calling the queen "our nation's leading star", Mirren said, "She was unquestionably the nation's leading lady but as mysterious as a silent film star. Who else could meet the world's most famous singers, actors and performers and turn them into her supporting cast," the 77-year-old said

Helen Mirren. Pic/AFP

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hosted its annual 2023 Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on Sunday which was streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

English actress Dame Helen Mirren played Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 British biographical drama film "The Queen", accompanied by the star-cast including Michael Sheen, Alex Jennings and Helen McCrory, directed by Stephen Frears. Helen led the tributes paid to the late Queen at the 76th British Academy Film Awards. Prince William, who sat in the audience with his wife and Kate Middleton appeared emotional as the tribute was carried.

Calling the queen "Our nation's leading star", Mirren said, "She was unquestionably the nation's leading lady but as mysterious as a silent film star. Who else could meet the world's most famous singers, actors and performers and turn them into her supporting cast,"

Also Read : 76th BAFTA: Best Actor for Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett Best Actress

She further mentioned, "Throughout her 70-year reign, she met cinema's greatest icons and witnessed the evolution of Hollywood's golden age to the birth of the blockbuster -- Her Majesty was front row for it all. Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly: bring us together and unite us in a story."

"Your Majesty, you were our nation's leading star. On behalf of BAFTA, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry," she concluded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever