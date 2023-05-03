8 reasons why you can't miss the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai

All set for the Backstreet Boys performance in Mumbai tomorrow? The world famous boyband is back in India after over a decade, with their DNA World Tour, celebrating 30 glorious years of them in music. Here's why you shouldn't be missing their performance.

Backstreet Boys is in India for a two-city performance as part of their DNA world tour

Over 13 years ago, Backstreet Boys first came to India leaving fans wanting more – and finally the time is here! The iconic boyband Brought to India by BookMyShow, the Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour forays into India after five years of travelling globally to houseful shows and ecstatic audiences, celebrating 30 glorious years of the OG boyband that has continued to stay relevant with an evergreen legacy.

The biggest-selling boy band in the world promises to transport fans to a world that brings alive every fibre of love in every-body. They will be performing in Mumbai on May 4th and in Gurgaon on May 5th, 2023.

Here are 8 reasons why you cannot miss their electrifying concert in Mumbai:

IT'S GOING TO BE LARGER THAN LIFE

The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour production is a representation of the legacy and footprint of the Backstreet Boys’ entire career spectacularly shown flashing complex lighting schemes to minimalistic, dramatic dope-looking lighting. The DNA World Tour - India will be a feast for the senses with synchronized performances, vocal harmonies sprinkled with a good dose of dance measure. Catch a glimpse of some remarkable dances during the performances and soak in the aura of the magnificent production elements at the concert. With an extravagant experience expected on stage, vivid lighting and sound, fiery pyrotechnics and more, it is set to be a visual treat! Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour has been named as one of the best productions in the history of live entertainment and promises to be an extraordinary concert experience for Indian fans.

33 SONGS IN 2 HOURS OF NON-STOP MADNESS

The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour has an impressive 33-song set list, including every hit any BSB fan could hope for and known to be the band's most 'Millennium'-heavy tour since the OG show! Along with the classics, it also features nine tracks from their latest album DNA. This time on stage, right from 'Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)' to 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' and the uber cool 'I Want It That Way', you are going to get it all. Brush up your lyrics and join the crowds singing along all the hits with the band! Get ready for the male pop vocalists taking over the country with their dreamy personas, for when they set foot in the arena, the Backstreet Boys are in their absolute element, belting out a massive catalogue of original hits to an outsized audience that screams back every word.

Pro tip - Watch out for AJ McLean’s favourite choreography in 'Undone' where the entire mic stand lights up with shy lights and the vibe is one that cannot be explained through words!

FROM A DRAMATIC ENTRANCE YOU CAN'T MISS TO BRIAN'S ALL-OR-NOTHING EFFORTLESS VOCALS

No spoilers here, but get ready to gush at the amazingly dramatic and thrilling entrance of the band on the stage. Each band member comes on stage with a theatrical backdrop synced to each action of the ensemble. Long-time fans know that Brian Littrell has been struggling with vocal tension dysphonia and dystonia for a while now, but to watch him live is going to be a treat to the eyes and ears!

HEAR FROM THEM INDIVIDUALLY, STRAIGHT FROM THEIR HEART

Get ready to groove to every single band member on a deeper level as Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson will come into the spotlight individually and perform their favourite tracks! Gear up to watch the band pay homage to their iconic dances during the classics and break out their old moves that still make heads swirl and you twirl.

GOING BACK TO THEIR A CAPPELLA ROOTS

Those who have listened to the DNA album know that the song 'Breathe' is a fully a cappella track. Watching the boyband perform it live is one of the most breath-taking parts of the show.

WATCHING THE AWARD-WINNING BAND PERFORM LIVE WILL BE A DREAM-COME-TRUE

The very exciting DNA album is also the third Number #1 album to be going platinum in the Backstreet Boys’ discography history, in addition to the 33 music videos and 31 singles under their accolades. Across their past 8 albums, the band has been the honourable recipient of 9 Grammy nominations and have been proud winners of the MTV European Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, the American Music Awards, MTV Asia Awards, Teen Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards along with a star at the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, among others!

Capture your best memories at the venue and witness some heartfelt yet witty audience engagement by the Boys! Grab your best signboard ideas and pour your heart out for the band! The Backstreet Boys know how to connect with their audience and the DNA World Tour India promises to be no exception. There will be plenty of opportunities for fans to engage with the band in between performances.

THE '90s WILL BE BACK, BABY!

Feel a gush of the beautiful '90s air brush past you as you swing to the beats of the music that always struck the right chord. From key milestones to fan moments, this concert promises to be a trip down memory lane. It's time to bring back the '90s and relive the nostalgia as the most sought-after band completes 30 glorious years of tremendous music, singalongs and more! From their first-ever song to the latest hits, the band and their music remain iconic.

EVERYBODY, ROCK YOUR BODY! – CHART-TOPPING HITS THAT APPEAL TO ALL

The Backstreet Boys' music has always appealed to all ages and their chart-topping hits remain timeless. From the DNA album to classic songs, a pop-culture reference point is in the making that audiences won't forget. As they bring their contagious global music and energy to India, they’re a fan favourite across age groups and generations! For all the Gen X and Gen Y folks out there, it's a chance to relive all your college & school memories and for the millennials and Gen Z, you really don’t need any more convincing, do you?

All in all, the return of the Backstreet Boys to India is a cause for celebration. With their visually stunning DNA World Tour, chart-topping hits, and enormous fan base, this concert promises to be larger than life. So, dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to rock your body to the best beats of the Backstreet Boys!

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, along with Live Nation, is bringing the world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the Mumbai at Jio World Gardens on May 4th and in Gurgaon at Airia Mall on May 5th, 2023.