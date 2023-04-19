Aaron Carter accidentally drowned after taking drugs, autopsy reveals 5 months after singer's death

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 April,2023 06:38 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

The cause of Aaron Carter's death over five months ago has been revealed in his autopsy report. The 34-year-old singer, who was the brother of 'Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at home in Lancaster, California, on November 5 last year

Pic/ Aaron Carter's Instagram

The cause of Aaron Carter's death over five months ago has been revealed in his autopsy report. The 34-year-old singer, who was the brother of 'Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at home in Lancaster, California, on November 5 last year, reports Mirror.co.uk. The report is said to have shown that he drowned in his bathtub after taking alprazolam, a generic version of Xanax, and inhaling compressed difluoroethane, which is a propellant used in cans of compressed air.


The report, which was obtained by TMZ, said that the singer had become "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of the drugs. It's said that this resulted in him slipping underneath the bath water and drowning. Mirror.co.uk further states that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report means that his death is officially ruled as an accident. However, Aaron's ex-fiancee and the mother of his young child told the publication the findings "are not closure for me."



Melanie Martin said: "It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which don't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don't understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions." 

The death of the brother of the 'Backstreet Boys' star Nick Carter rocked the world of music late last year.

Aaron Carter was a former child star, opening for acts including his brother's band and Britney Spears. He dabbled in the world of acting as he starred in television shows "Lizzie McGuire", the family reality show "House of Carters" and "Dancing With the Stars". Carter was open about his struggles with substance abuse and had been enrolled in rehab several times.

(With inputs from IANS)

