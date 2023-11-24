The actor was at a rooftop bar when the plaintiff approached him for pictures

Jamie Foxx. Pic/AFP

Actor Jamie Foxx has been sued for an alleged sexual assault at a rooftop bar in New York city.

Just a few months after he was out of the woods following a health scare, the actor is now facing a lawsuit for an alleged incident that happened several years ago.

In the suit that was filed on November 22, the woman, who identified as Jane Doe, claims the Oscar winner sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in 2015.

The documents detail that the Hollywood star, 55, was at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015 around 11 pm when the plaintiff arrived at the rooftop lounge and bar. She says she noticed the actor one table away.

Around 1 am, the plaintiff’s friend asked Foxx if he would take a photo with her and the plaintiff. He allegedly said, “Sure, baby anything for you,” but appeared to have been intoxicated at the time.

After they took several photos together, he allegedly made flirty comments, including “Wow, you have that supermodel body” and “You smell so good,” and told the plaintiff she looked like Gabrielle Union.

He then pulled her by the arm to the back area of the rooftop, where he placed both hands on her waist and groped her private parts, according to the plaintiff.

The woman claims she attempted to step away and noticed a security guard and others who saw what had happened, but they chose to walk away.

He allegedly only stopped touching her when her friend came over and saw what was happening.

The woman claims she was injured and had to undergo a medical treatment. She says she suffered pain and emotional distress as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, and battery.” She is suing the Annie actor, the establishment Catch and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages.

Foxx has not responded to the allegations. He was hospitalised due to unspecified medical emergency in April, but was discharged from the hospital. He seems to have been recovering well and is back to his normal routine.

