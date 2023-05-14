Breaking News
Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB
BMW crash victim was in the city for laser surgery
Mumbai: TISS student accuses professor of sexual harassment
Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning
Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and recuperating says daughter

Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and 'recuperating', says daughter

Updated on: 14 May,2023 01:52 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Top

At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was shooting for the upcoming Netflix film 'Back in Action' in Atlanta. The film reunites Foxx with Cameron Diaz, who took an eight-year break from acting before Foxx convinced her for the action comedy. It is directed by Seth Gordon and also features Glenn Close

Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and 'recuperating', says daughter

Jamie Foxx. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and 'recuperating', says daughter
x
00:00

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx, who experienced a medical complication a month ago and was admitted to a hospital, is back home and recuperating.
Foxx's daughter Corrine said he has been out of the medical facility for weeks.


"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!," Corrine wrote on her Instagram Story.



At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was shooting for the upcoming Netflix film 'Back in Action' in Atlanta. The film reunites Foxx with Cameron Diaz, who took an eight-year break from acting before Foxx convinced her for the action comedy. It is directed by Seth Gordon and also features Glenn Close.


Also Read: Jamie Foxx revived after suffering from a stroke on set, doctors say, 'he is very lucky to be alive'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jamie foxx hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK