Jamie Foxx showing steady improvement

Jamie Foxx is reportedly on the mend after suffering a medical complication. According to a source, the Ray actor is said to be “steadily improving.” Another informer shared that production on Back In Action, the film that Foxx was last filming, was “shut down” on Wednesday following his health scare. Interestingly, photos showed filming resuming the following day with a stand-in being used for the 55-year-old Oscar winner. However, Foxx’s rep hasn’t commented on it yet.

Fans first learned of the Day Shift actor’s condition after his daughter and Beat Shazam co-host Corinne Foxx revealed that her dad was in “recovery” following the medical scare. Corinne, 29, took to Instagram to share a message “from the Foxx family.” In a recent post, she wrote, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.” The statement further added, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” The post concluded, saying, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation have reportedly said that Foxx was taken to the hospital last Tuesday morning in a “serious enough” condition that members of his family traveled to be by his side. “He is communicating now, and that’s good news,” an insider revealed. Foxx shares Corinne with ex-wife Connie Kline and a second daughter, Annalise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis.

Apart from his family, the Horrible Bosses actor has received plenty of support from his pals. Kerry Washington sent “love and prayers” to her “movie huzbin” after she portrayed his wives in Ray (2004), and Django Unchained (2012). Viola Davis, who appeared in Law Abiding Citizen with Foxx in 2009, also shared a throwback photo, captioned, “Get well, Jamie Foxx. We need you, your light, your brilliance.” Foxx’s health scare came a few weeks after he returned to the set of Back in Action amid reports that he had a “meltdown” that allegedly caused co-star Cameron Diaz to want to quit acting again.

