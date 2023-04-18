Breaking News
Dove excited to see Ariana’s new movie

Updated on: 18 April,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
“I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process,” Cameron has said. “It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of.”

Dove excited to see Ariana's new movie

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron may not have bagged the part of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film, but she’s still “really excited to see it.” The 27-year-old, revealed during a Schmigadoon! Season 2 event in North Hollywood that she indeed “went out” for the role in Jon M Chu’s two films during the audition process. The role, of course, has since gone to fellow children’s television alum and music superstar Ariana Grande.


“I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process,” Cameron has said. “It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of.” Cameron, who works alongside the original Glinda Kristen Chenoweth on Schmigadoon!, shared that despite not being cast, she’s “excited for Ariana,” 29, who she called “a living icon.”  She said, “Ariana is a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young. I think she’s gonna kill it.” She added, “I think the whole cast is phenomenal, head to toe. So, as a fan, I’m really, really excited to see it.”



Grande and Cameron have rubbed shoulders before, as both entered the business at a relatively young age. While Cameron starred on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie from 2013 to 2017, Grande appeared on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam & Cat from 2010 to 2014. The pair also appeared in Hairspray Live! together back in 2016. Previously, Cameron had admitted that performing as Glinda would be “the role of a lifetime” for her. “I’ve been dreaming of it since I was seven,” she had revealed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

