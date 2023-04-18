The matter is currently under review.” Hammer’s attorney hasn’t yet commented on the development

Armie Hammer

Listen to this article Armie’s sexual assault allegations under review x 00:00

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has handed over its investigation into sexual assault allegations against Armie Hammer to the district attorney. The office’s communications director Tiffiny Blacknell reportedly said, “I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA (Los Angeles District Attorney). The matter is currently under review.” Hammer’s attorney hasn’t yet commented on the development.

While the details of the investigation aren’t entirely known, a woman only identified as Effie accused The Social Network actor of rape during a March 2021 press conference with attorney Gloria Allred by her side. Effie claimed that Hammer had “violently” raped her in 2017 while they were secretly having an affair. Hammer was married to his now-estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, at the time. She also alleged that the Call Me by Your Name star had abused her “mentally, emotionally and sexually” during their four-year relationship.

“From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” the actor’s attorney has previously been quoted as saying. “[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Also Read: Bad Bunny takes a dig at Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriend Harry Styles at Coachella, here's why

Other women, including Hammer’s ex Courtney Vucekovich, have come forward and accused the actor of “abusive” BDSM fantasies and cannibalistic fetishes. Hammer has been hiding out in his home country of the Cayman Islands but has resurfaced in Los Angeles in recent months.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever