Kendall Jenner's singer boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his segement at Coachella

Pics/ Twitter and Instagram

Listen to this article Bad Bunny takes a dig at Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriend Harry Styles at Coachella, here's why x 00:00

Kendall Jenner's singer boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his segement at Coachella. The 29-year-old performed his two-hour show which included surprise cameos from Post Malone and Jhayco, reports Mirror.co.uk. When the Puerto Rican rapper sang El Apagon from his most recent album, he couldn't resist taking a pot shot at Kendall's former lover.

A tweet was displayed on the screen behind him which implied that Bad Bunny is a better singer than Harry. It read: "Goodnight Benito could do 'As It Was' but Harry could never do El Apagon." Some fans agreed with him on Twitter, with one writing: "Lmao bad bunny throwing shade at Harry styles! But did he lie??? Not one bit "

As per Mirror.co.uk, others weren't so impressed, one said: "Not bad bunny going to a Harry styles concert as a supporter/fan and then trying to tear him down at Coachella Foh I don't like that attitude."

Also read: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on a double date with Hailey And Justin Bieber

Another added as they shared a picture of Bad Bunny's segement, "Didn't Bad Bunny go to Harry Styles concert last year as a fan and now he's throwing shade to Harry. Get out of my face bye."

Didn’t Bad Bunny go to Harry Styles concert last year as a fan and now he’s throwing shade to Harry. Get out of my face bye pic.twitter.com/inmhrCott8 — Hales (@bigbird_hales) April 15, 2023

Back in February, Harry beat Bad Bunny for the Album of the Year category at the Grammys.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were introduced to each other by their friends. He moved to Los Angeles a month ago and bought a house, reported People, a US-based media company. Jenner and Bunny were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, according to TMZ. "I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other,'' the singer told the publication.

(With inputs from ANI)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever