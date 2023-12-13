Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Adam Driver secretly welcomed baby girl earlier this year

Adam Driver secretly welcomed baby girl earlier this year

Updated on: 13 December,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

The 40-year-old actor and his longtime spouse - whom he married in 2013 - managed to keep their son a secret from the world for two years

Adam Driver secretly welcomed baby girl earlier this year

Adam Driver with wife Joanne Tucker. Pic/AFP

Actor Adam Driver secretly welcomed his second child into the world earlier this year. Adam and his wife were due to give their son a sibling.


Page Six has claimed the 'House of Gucci' star let slip his wife Joanne Tucker had given birth to a baby girl during his rehearsal for 'Saturday Night Live' this past weekend.


During his opening monologue take, he allegedly said: “Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting. So this year, I wish for Ambien”, reports ‘Female First UK’.


The 40-year-old actor and his longtime spouse - whom he married in 2013 - managed to keep their son a secret from the world for two years.

However, Joanne’s sister inadvertently revealed the actress was a mother when she made her Instagram account public in 2018, which revealed pregnancy pictures from the pair’s joint baby shower and a reference to her and Joanne as “new moms”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Adam publicly confirmed he was a dad while hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2020. He joked during his opening monologue on the show: “I’m a husband. And a father. It’s in that order though. I’ve been very clear with my son about that, he’s second in everything.”

Adam has also made cryptic references to parenthood in interviews over the years. The marine-turned-actor also told W magazine in 2017 he didn’t think he could “love anything more” than his dog, except “maybe” his child.

He said: “Like, I have a kid, maybe, and be like, (gestures dismissively.) But the dog”. Adam and Joanne met at The Juilliard School in the early 2000s and the actor has hailed his partner for helping him “remain a normal person” amid the “Hollywood craziness”.

