Adele engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul?

According to reports the singer and her sports agent beau are planning to tie the knot this summer

Pic credit: Adele on Instagram

If the latest reports are to be believed singer Adele is now engaged to beau Rich Paul. Adele and her sports agent beau are planning to tie the knot this summer. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the singer flaunted her engagement ring at the Brit Awards in February 2022. Adele was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger at her latest Las Vegas show over the weekend, which has further raised speculation. The couple, however, have not confirmed their engagement yet.

Also Read: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'The White Lotus' sweep SAG Awards

Adele and Rich Paul first met at a party and made their relationship public in 2021. Last December, she paid a special tribute to him during a concert and dedicated him a song. “And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name's Rich!,” she sang before singing Happy Birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele, was previously married to charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki. The former couple share their nine-year-old son Angelo.

Meanwhile, the singer recently revealed to fans that she has been performing with a disintegrated disc in her spine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

The Mail on Sunday also recently reported that King Charles's Coronation concert had to deal with a huge blow with both Adele and Ed Sheeran unable to perform. A source involved with the project had informed The Mail on Sunday that the King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list.

Also Read: Makers of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to pay $100,000 safety fine over Halyna Hutchins shooting