Makers of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to pay $100,000 safety fine over Halyna Hutchins shooting

Updated on: 26 February,2023 08:28 AM IST  |  Washington
The production company behind the Spaghetti Western film Rust has agreed to pay a fine of USD 100,000 to the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin


The production company behind the Spaghetti Western film Rust has agreed to pay a fine of USD 100,000 to the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.


The production company was issued a fine of $136,793 by the bureau last April. The amount was the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico. Under the settlement, which is pending approval, the bureau downgraded its claim from “wilful-serious” to a “serious” violation.



As per reports, Melina Spadone, senior counsel at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and lawyer for Rust Movie Productions, said, “Our top priority has always been resuming production and completing this film so we can honour the life and work of Halyna Hutchins. Settling this case rather than litigating is how we can best move forward to achieve that goal.”


It comes a day after actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of the cinematographer. The actor, 65, will next face a preliminary hearing at a date yet to be set. The hearing will determine whether or not the case will go to trial.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

