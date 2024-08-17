Breaking News
Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Adele walked down a series of steps onstage, holding her microphone in one hand and her long black gown in the other

Adele

Adele did not let the rain dampen her spirit as she enthralled the audience in Munich, Germany, and continued to sing despite bad weather. The singer performed in front of a swarm of fans, undeterred by the storm that broke out midway through the outdoor performance on Wednesday.  In a video shared on X, Adele can be seen performing her song, Oh my God, in spite of the torrential downpour. She walked down a series of steps onstage, holding her microphone in one hand and her long black gown in the other. 


In another video, the songstress revealed she is wearing sneakers instead of her usual preference of performing barefoot. Briefly distracted by her untied shoelaces, Adele took a moment to ensure her sneakers were secured before resuming her show. “Who just said nice shoes? Stop making fun of me,” she told the crowd. The venue was exclusively created for her series of shows.  “This is my fifth show, and five is my lucky number,” she told the audience. “So even though it’s pouring with rain, this is actually the most fun I’m having out of all the shows so far.” 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


