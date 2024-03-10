Adult film star Sophia Leone passes away at 26, found unresponsive in apartment

Adult film star Sophia Leone passed away a week ago at the age of 26. She was found in an unresponsive state in her apartment

Sophia Leone

Adult film star Sophia Leone was found dead in her apartment a week ago. She was reportedly found unresponsive when her family tried to contact her through call. The case is currently under investigation. This is the fourth death in the industry in the past few months.

The news about Sophia Leone's death was made public after her stepfather Mike Romero released information about it on GoFundMe where Memorial funds are being raised. "On behalf of her Mother & Family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s Passing. The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock." Sophie’s stepfather confirmed her passing on the funding page.

Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment on March 1st, 2024, by her family. An investigation by local police into the cause of death is still ongoing," he added. The website described Sophia as “a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend.” Her father also shared that the actress deeply loved animals and “specifically her 3 pets.” “She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile," the statement continued.

Sophia, who hails from Miami, was seen active on her social media platforms where she uploaded few posts. The news of Sophia's death came two days after adult star Emily Willis, who was hospitalised on February 5, revaled that she had been struggling for her life on a ventilator.

Fourth adult film star death in three months

Sophia Leone's death has highlighted the concern of multiple deaths in the industry in the course of last couple of months. Earlier, Kagney Lee died by suicide at just 36 years old. Her case was later handed over for investigation. In January, Jesse Jane was found dead alongside her boyfriend Brett Hasenmuller in Oklahoma.

The news came to many as a shocker. A person wrote, “First Kagney Linn Karter, now Sophia Leone and very soon Emily Willis.. my search history is slowly becoming a cemetery,” Others chimed in, “First Emily Willis and now Sophia Leone. This is what happens when you speak up and expose the porn industry. They kill you when you speak the truth.” “All these adult film stars are committing suicide, a few weeks ago Kagney Linn Karter committed suicide at the age of 36, Emily Willis overdosed a few weeks ago at the age of 25 and now Sophia Leone. “