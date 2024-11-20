Rust is premiering at the International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography Camerimage three years after Halyna Hutchins was shot accidentally on set

Halyna Hutchins and Alec Baldwin in Rust. Pics/Instagram

Olga Solovey, the mother of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is boycotting the world première of Rust at a film festival in Poland on Wednesday, saying she views it as an attempt by Alec Baldwin to “unjustly profit” from her daughter’s death.

Rust is premièring at the International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography Camerimage in the city of Torun three years after Hutchins was shot accidentally on set.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for Rust, was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer “but not the trigger” and the revolver fired.

Souza was expected to introduce the film at the festival, a popular industry event dedicated to the art of cinematography, and the première was being dedicated to Hutchins.

“It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen,” said Solovey in a statement issued by her lawyer.

She said, “Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter. He continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologise to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death. Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter.”

She added, “That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of Rust, especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.”

Hutchins, 42, was a Ukrainian cinematographer on the rise and a mother of a young son when she was killed. A New Mexico judge dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in the fatal shooting.

