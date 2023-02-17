Alec Baldwin to resume filming 'Rust' soon

The actor-producer was slapped with charges over cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death in October 2021, when a gun that he was holding dislodged itself and struck Hutchins

Alec Baldwin

Weeks after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Rust case, Alec Baldwin is reportedly set to resume work on the film set. The actor-producer was slapped with charges over cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death in October 2021, when a gun that he was holding dislodged itself and struck Hutchins. In a press release obtained by a news portal, the film’s director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the 2021 incident, said, “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started.”

The western movie’s production, which was put on hold after Hutchins passed away, will pick up in the spring this year. As a result of his October 2022 settlement with Baldwin, Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, will also join the team as an executive producer. Bianca Cline is the new cinematographer on board the film.

